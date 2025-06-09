news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025
This week we got new releases of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, Wireshark network analyzer, Rocky Linux distribution, fwupd firmware updater, VirtualBox virtualization software, LibreOffice office suite, KDE Gear software suite, and Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility.
On top of that, we take a look at Linux Mint’s new fingerprint authentication app and talk about the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 8th, 2025.