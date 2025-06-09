In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 09, 2025



This week we got new releases of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, Wireshark network analyzer, Rocky Linux distribution, fwupd firmware updater, VirtualBox virtualization software, LibreOffice office suite, KDE Gear software suite, and Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility.

On top of that, we take a look at Linux Mint’s new fingerprint authentication app and talk about the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 8th, 2025.

