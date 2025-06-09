news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2025



Quoting: Gradia is a Slick New Screenshot Annotation Tool for Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

Gradia is a new screenshot tool for Linux with a key difference: it’s not a tool for taking screenshots but making screenshots look better for use in app store listings, blog posts, social media posts etc., without needing to use fully-featured image editing software.

Or to say the same thing in fewer words: Gradia can turn hum-drum screen captures into eye-catching graphics simply by placing them on a colourful background with (optional) annotations.

While Gradia can open most image files (they don’t have to be screenshots) it is designed specifically for working with windowed app screenshots (in PNG) as it places them on a background image with padding, border radii, shadows, and other tweaks.

Read on for a run-through of what this tool can do.