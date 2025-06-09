This Week in KDE Apps: Pride Month, better MobiPocket performance and progress in Chessament

news

Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps.

This week issue is a bit special as it is also covering the past week as last Sunday some other contributors and me were busy at the KDE booth at the Umweltfestival in Berlin.

Additionally, as it is the beginning of Pride Month, I would like to take this opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of LGBTQIA+ members within the KDE community. Their work, creativity, and dedication continue to enrich our project and foster a more inclusive and diverse environment for all.

This celebration is especially important at a time when many large tech corporations are rolling back their visible support for the LGBTQIA+ community. KDE and other grass roots organisations have your back!