news
Programming Leftovers
-
Zig ☛ Self-Hosted x86 Backend is Now Default in Debug Mode
Now, when you target x86_64, by default, Zig will use its own x86 backend rather than using LLVM to lower a bitcode file to an object file.
-
Noë Flatreaud ☛ Just fucking code.
Put the LLM down. Programming isn’t that goddamn hard.
These days even wordpress-plugin-installers call themselves engineers. HTML “programmers” produce static markup and still have the arrogance to demand the “developer” title. But hey, at least they’re still using their fucking hands.
The bar for programming is in the dirt, but with the help of your Cursor subscription, you’ve managed to wriggle underneath it.
-
Sebastian Tronto ☛ A masochist's guide to web development
So, what is this blog post? A tutorial for web development? I am not sure about this, but if it is, it is definitely not a normal one. As the title suggests, you should not start from this guide unless you just love banging your head against the wall. If you are looking for a sane guide to web development, I strongly advise you head on to the Mozilla Developer Network tutorials page and start from there.
But if you are a C or C++ developer looking to port a program or library to the web, then you are in the right place. With this post I am going to walk you through the process of building an increasingly complex library that can run in a web browser. Make sure you are sitting comfortably and be ready to sweat, because I am not going to shy away from the hard stuff and the complicated details.
-
Science
-
Rlang ☛ Get Your Data On 2025-06-08 15:38:00
This post describes interpolation in the frequency domain (IFD) and an improvement to IFD. IFD is a method of interpolation that is easy to use and produces good results on most time series data (data samples equally spaced in time). It is easy to use because it does not require any prior knowledge of the data. Also, since IFD uses the Fast Fourier Transform (FFT), it is fast (even on large data sets). The drawback to IFD is that it sometimes produces an interpolation that is not good at the start and end of the sequence (referred to as “end effects”). The improved IFD reduces the end effects. While end effects are not always an issue, it is always better to not have them.
The first section briefly introduces interpolation. The next section defines the standard IFD algorithm and shows examples of its use. The final section shows an improved IFD that reduces end effects.
-
Rlang ☛ Power and ‘fragile’ p-values by @ellis2013nz
I was interested recently to see this article on p values in the psychology literature float across my social media feed. Paul C Bogdan makes the case that the severity of the replication crisis in science can be judged in part by the proportion of p values that are ‘fragile’,which he defines as between 0.01 and 0.05.
-
-
Perl / Raku
-
Arne Sommer ☛ Exclusive or 2D with Raku
You are given an array of integers and two integers $r amd $c.
Write a script to create two dimension array having $r rows and $ columns using the given array.
-
-
Python
-
Aman Mittal ☛ Managing python environments on macOS using conda-forge
If you use your macOS for Python projects, especially for AI tools like Stable Diffusion WebUI or Open Web UI, you likely find it frustrating that macOS ships with a python3 default version. Sometimes, this version can be outdated or locked down. One project may require Python 3.11, while another requires 3.9.
For example, at the time of writing the guide, the default Python version on my machine is: [...]
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
[Old] Sebastian Tronto ☛ Shell scripting in C
Recently, one of my shell scripts grew too large. It is probably time to rewrite it in a proper language. If possible I would like to still keep it as a script, so I don’t have to add a compilation step to the installation process of my scripts. Sure, I could use a scripting language like Python or Perl… but what if I wanted to rewrite this script in C?
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
APNIC ☛ A day in the life of BGP
Of course, there are some differences between the various views of BGP in terms of the collection of reachable address prefixes, as there may be local routing policies that moderate the basic BGP behaviour of route flooding.
Figure 1 is the plot of the number of IPv4 route objects reported by each peer of Route Views and RIS since 1 January 2024, showing that there is a variance of some 50,000 route objects across this set of BGP speakers.
-