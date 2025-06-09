So, what is this blog post? A tutorial for web development? I am not sure about this, but if it is, it is definitely not a normal one. As the title suggests, you should not start from this guide unless you just love banging your head against the wall. If you are looking for a sane guide to web development, I strongly advise you head on to the Mozilla Developer Network tutorials page and start from there.

But if you are a C or C++ developer looking to port a program or library to the web, then you are in the right place. With this post I am going to walk you through the process of building an increasingly complex library that can run in a web browser. Make sure you are sitting comfortably and be ready to sweat, because I am not going to shy away from the hard stuff and the complicated details.