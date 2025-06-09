news
today's howtos
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Monitor Kubernetes Using Prometheus and Grafana
In this tutorial, we will learn how to monitor Kubernetes using Prometheus and Grafana Kubernetes is a powerful system [...]
-
Alex Chan ☛ Building a personal archive of the web, the slow way
I’ve worked on web archives in a professional setting, but this one is strictly personal. This gives me more freedom to make different decisions and trade-offs. I can focus on the pages I care about, spend more time on quality control, and delete parts of a page I don’t need – without worrying about institutional standards or long-term public access.
In this post, I’ll show you how I built this personal archive of the web: how I save pages, why I chose to do it by hand, and what I do to make sure every page is properly preserved.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Matomo on Fedora 42
Matomo stands as a powerful open-source web analytics platform that gives website owners complete control over their data. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, self-hosting Matomo on your Fedora 42 system ensures maximum privacy and customization options. This comprehensive guide walks you through the entire installation process, from preparing your system to configuring automated tasks for maintenance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mesa Drivers on Fedora 42. Mesa drivers serve as the backbone of GNU/Linux graphics acceleration, providing essential functionality for gaming, video rendering, and GPU-intensive workloads.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on AlmaLinux 10
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) stands as one of the most powerful and versatile open-source image editing applications available today. As a free alternative to expensive commercial software like Adobe Photoshop, GIMP offers professional-grade features including advanced photo retouching, color correction, layered editing, extensive filters, and support for multiple file formats.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on openSUSE
Fastfetch is a powerful system information tool written in C that offers a faster and more feature-rich alternative to Neofetch. If you’re looking to enhance your openSUSE system with a customizable system information display tool, Fastfetch is an excellent choice.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Cloud SDK on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Install Surveillance Giant Google Cloud SDK on Linux Mint 22. Surveillance Giant Google Cloud SDK provides essential command-line tools including gcloud, gsutil, and bq that enable efficient management of Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform resources.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Fedora 42
Setting up a robust FTP server on Fedora 42 provides essential file transfer capabilities for modern network environments. File Transfer Protocol servers remain crucial infrastructure components for businesses, developers, and system administrators who need reliable file sharing solutions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on Fedora 42
BleachBit stands as one of the most powerful system cleaning utilities available for GNU/Linux distributions, including Fedora 42. This comprehensive tool helps users maintain their system’s health by clearing unnecessary files, protecting privacy, and freeing up valuable disk space.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitkraken on Debian 12
GitKraken stands as one of the most popular graphical Git clients available today, offering developers a powerful visual interface for managing version control workflows. For Debian 12 users seeking an intuitive alternative to command-line Git operations, GitKraken provides comprehensive features including visual commit graphs, merge conflict resolution, and seamless integration with popular development platforms.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on AlmaLinux 10
GitLab has become the cornerstone of modern DevOps workflows, offering developers and system administrators a comprehensive platform for version control, continuous integration, and collaborative software development. AlmaLinux 10, as the latest enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, provides an excellent foundation for hosting GitLab instances with enhanced security, stability, and performance characteristics.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on AlmaLinux 10
Git stands as the cornerstone of modern software development, enabling millions of developers worldwide to manage code versions effectively and collaborate seamlessly on projects of any scale.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeCAD on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeCAD on Linux Mint 22. FreeCAD stands as one of the most powerful open-source parametric 3D modeling applications available for GNU/Linux systems today. With Linux Mint 22’s recent release, users are seeking reliable methods to install this versatile CAD software on their systems.
-