I’ve worked on web archives in a professional setting, but this one is strictly personal. This gives me more freedom to make different decisions and trade-offs. I can focus on the pages I care about, spend more time on quality control, and delete parts of a page I don’t need – without worrying about institutional standards or long-term public access.

In this post, I’ll show you how I built this personal archive of the web: how I save pages, why I chose to do it by hand, and what I do to make sure every page is properly preserved.