Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog

Anyone familiar with my blog will know that I like to write about incense. A reader wrote to me some time ago asking about what sticks I’ve been enjoying lately, and it occurred to me that it might be a nice thing to have a “now listening” type feature on my website, so that fellow incense heads could get a sense of the types of incense I like. After all, while I write plenty of incense reviews, they represent only a small percentage of the sticks, cones, powders, woods, and resins I’m burning or heating from day to day. (If you’re here for my incense content, feel free to skip this one and head to /now-burning to see the new feature!)