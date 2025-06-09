news
How to Install FreeTube on FunOS
If you’re looking for a way to watch YouTube videos without ads, without tracking, and without needing a Surveillance Giant Google account, FreeTube is an excellent choice. It’s a privacy-focused, open source YouTube desktop app that works well on Linux, including FunOS.
[GSoC] Implementing Range Marker Support in Kdenlive
Who am I?
I'm Ajay Chauhan (Matrix: hisir:matrix.org), currently in my third year of undergraduate studies in Computer Science & Engineering. I'll be working on improving Kdenlive timeline markers for my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code project. I have previously worked on Kdenlive as part of the Season of KDE '24.
CNX Software ☛ ZimaBoard 2 Review – Part 2: An defective chip maker Intel N150 micro server and mini PC tested with ZimaOS, Ubuntu 24.04
We’ve already checked out the hardware of the ZimaBoard 2 micro server in the first part of the review with an unboxing and a teardown of the defective chip maker Intel N150 mini PC, followed by a first boot to ZimaOS and a walk-through of the web dashboard to see what features it had to offer.
Hackaday ☛ A Close Look At The Mitxela Precision Clock Mk IV
Over on his secondary YouTube channel, [Jeff Geerling] recently demoed the new Mitxela Precision Clock Mk IV.
