Fedora and Debian Development Reports
Fedora
Jakub Kadlčík: Flock to Fedora report 2025
Flock to Fedora is my favorite conference and this year was no exception.
Too many good presentations and workshops to name them all. But I want to mention at least the most surprising (in a good way) ones. It takes some courage to be the first person to go for a lightning talk, especially when lightning talks aren’t even scheduled and organizers open the floor at the very moment.
Debian Family
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in May 2025
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in May 2025
Debian LTS
This was my hundred-thirty-first month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian. During my allocated time I uploaded or worked on: [...]
