WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.
The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.
The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.
Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.
In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.
- Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App
- The upcoming Linux Mint 22.2 (Zara) operating system will feature a brand-new app called Fingwit, providing users with fingerprint authentication capabilities.
- KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
- Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
- Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu
- When planning out and setting up your home lab
- On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
- Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
- But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
- Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate
- Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for public testing.
- This little-known Android productivity app has changed how I organize everything
- Gradia is a Slick New Screenshot Annotation Tool for Linux
- Taking screenshots on Linux is easy enough
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- pfSense – firewall and routing platform
- The pfSense project is a powerful open source firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD
- Review: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0
- Fortunately, the release notes are better and share some useful information
- Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog
- Anyone familiar with my blog will know that I like to write about incense
- This Week in KDE Apps: Pride Month, better MobiPocket performance and progress in Chessament
- This week issue is a bit special as it is also covering the past week as last Sunday some other contributors and me were busy at the KDE booth at the Umweltfestival in Berlin
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025
- The 243rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 8th, 2025.
- Acrostic Generator for GNOME Crossword Editor
- The experimental Acrostic Generator has finally landed inside the Crossword editor and is currently tagged as BETA
- An update on the X11 GNOME Session Removal
- A year and a half ago, shortly after the GNOME 45 release
- Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore, Raspberry Pi, Steam Deck Internals
- Linux Leftovers
- No More Difficult Linux Gentoo Installs: Redcore Makes It Easy
- Open Hardware/Retro: Arduino, Pi, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Operating Systems: The High-level OS Challenge and Rust Packaging Model and Rust Packaging Model GNU Guix
- FreeBSD: How to Try It and Laptop Support and Usability Project Update
- today's leftovers
- today's howtos
- Android Leftovers
- The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
- This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh
- This week we continued to focus on bug fixing and user interface polish for Plasma 6.4
- XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11
- Banned and erased from freedesktop.org
- These Are My Favorite 15 Ubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts
- Why click around when a few keys do the trick
- This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it
- How small is too small for a computer
- Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie
- Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release
- 9 Open Source Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
- If you hear the term "open-source," you might think of Linux
- Free and Open Source Software
- I've used virtually every Linux distro, but this one has a fresh perspective
- If you're familiar with the basics of Linux and ready for a new approach
- Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
- The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
- GNU/Linux Videos: SteamOS, GNOME, KDE, and More
- Two More Days Till 21! [original]
- Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary
- today's leftovers
- FuguIta 7.7 Released
- I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.
- Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!
- it's out
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Focal Release
- buntu Touch 20.04 OTA-9 contains only minimal changes due to our current focus on Ubuntu base OS upgrade
- blendOS: Our Gitlab migration is now underway
- After a long wait, we've begun the migration process
- Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available
- By Gursewak Sokhi
- NST Version 42-14476 Released
- based on Fedora 42 using Linux Kernel
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Going Linux
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More
- Games: Crosswords 0.3.15 and Timberborn Review
- Thomas ‘alphacc’ Oulevey Leaves CentOS Board of Directors, New PHP RPMs
- today's howtos
- FreeBSD Leftovers
- Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
- To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
- GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
- Some GNOME news
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox Pico 2, Jetway PIC-ASL1, and More
- Vendor Security: Red Hat, Canonical, and Windows TCO
- "Technology sovereignty" and "Get back the cost of your Windows License!" by Microsoft front group FSFE (Misleading Name)
- Security Leftovers
- Games: Sparkball, World Ocean Day Sale, Near-Mage, and More
- These 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
- If your aging Windows PC is struggling and you want to give it a new lease of life
- Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size
- To the majority of Ubuntu users
- LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes
- The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.
- Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop
- Here’s a similar music player designed for Linux with KDE Plasma, LxQt, etc Qt based desktop environments
- Free and Open Source Software
- HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD
- HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD
- EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People
- Our look at the popular Dutch Linux distribution EndeavourOS reveals an impressive distro that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for experienced users
