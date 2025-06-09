news
How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux
I have tried several distributions on it, including Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), Ubuntu 24.04.2 (Noble Numbat), Fedora Linux 42, and openSUSE Tumbleweed. Ubuntu 25.04 didn’t work at all because it failed to recognize the keyboard and touchpad, but the rest worked fine.
Forget about restarting the PipeWire or PulseAudio daemons, modifying the ALSA configuration, blacklisting kernel modules, installing a different kernel, etc. The problem with the Dummy Output on Linux is that the right driver is missing, so to fix it you will need to first identify the codec used by your MacBook’s sound card.