How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

news

How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 09, 2025



I have tried several distributions on it, including Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), Ubuntu 24.04.2 (Noble Numbat), Fedora Linux 42, and openSUSE Tumbleweed. Ubuntu 25.04 didn’t work at all because it failed to recognize the keyboard and touchpad, but the rest worked fine.

Forget about restarting the PipeWire or PulseAudio daemons, modifying the ALSA configuration, blacklisting kernel modules, installing a different kernel, etc. The problem with the Dummy Output on Linux is that the right driver is missing, so to fix it you will need to first identify the codec used by your MacBook’s sound card.

Read on