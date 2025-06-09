Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

CH32H417 Dual-Core RISC-V MCU Offers USB, Ethernet, and SerDes Support

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

EdgeLogix-1145 Brings Industrial Control and Edge Computing with Raspberry Pi CM5

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

KDE for Windows 10 Exiles

  
Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu

  
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins

  
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Gradia is a Slick New Screenshot Annotation Tool for Linux

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
pfSense – firewall and routing platform

  
Review: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0

  
Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog

  
This Week in KDE Apps: Pride Month, better MobiPocket performance and progress in Chessament

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025

  
The 243rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 8th, 2025.

 
today's leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Acrostic Generator for GNOME Crossword Editor

  
An update on the X11 GNOME Session Removal

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore, Raspberry Pi, Steam Deck Internals

  
Linux Leftovers

  
No More Difficult Linux Gentoo Installs: Redcore Makes It Easy

  
Open Hardware/Retro: Arduino, Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Operating Systems: The High-level OS Challenge and Rust Packaging Model and  Rust Packaging Model GNU Guix

  
FreeBSD: How to Try It and Laptop Support and Usability Project Update

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh

  
XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11

  
These Are My Favorite 15 Ubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts

  
This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it

  
Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie

  
Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release

 
9 Open Source Operating Systems That Aren't Linux

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
I've used virtually every Linux distro, but this one has a fresh perspective

  
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329

  
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane

 
GNU/Linux Videos: SteamOS, GNOME, KDE, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Two More Days Till 21! [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
FuguIta 7.7 Released

  
I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.

 
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!

  
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Focal Release

  
buntu Touch 20.04 OTA-9 contains only minimal changes due to our current focus on Ubuntu base OS upgrade

 
blendOS: Our Gitlab migration is now underway

  
After a long wait, we've begun the migration process

 
Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available

  
NST Version 42-14476 Released

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Going Linux

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More

  
Games: Crosswords 0.3.15 and Timberborn Review

  
Thomas ‘alphacc’ Oulevey Leaves CentOS Board of Directors, New PHP RPMs

  
today's howtos

  
FreeBSD Leftovers

  
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad

  
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox Pico 2, Jetway PIC-ASL1, and More

  
Vendor Security: Red Hat, Canonical, and Windows TCO

  
"Technology sovereignty" and "Get back the cost of your Windows License!" by Microsoft front group FSFE (Misleading Name)

  
Security Leftovers

  
Games: Sparkball, World Ocean Day Sale, Near-Mage, and More

  
These 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC

  
Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size

  
LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.

 
Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD

  
EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People

  
Today in Techrights

  
