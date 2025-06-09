news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Tactics - football lineup builder - LinuxLinks
Tactics is a football lineup builder. Build your association football lineup.
This is free and open source software.
GMines is a clone of the well-known minesweeper game - LinuxLinks
GMines is a clone of the well-known minesweeper game. The look is inspired by the KDE minesweeper program.
Use left-click to uncover, right-click to mark.
This is free and open source software.
phởdav is a minimal WebDAV server - LinuxLinks
phởdav (phodav) is a minimal WebDAV server implementation using GNOME libsoup (RFC 4918).
phởdav was initially developed as a filesharing mechanism for Spice, but it is generic enough to be reused in other projects, in particular in the GNOME desktop. Further integration work would be a welcome contribution!
This is free and open source software.
Katvan is an editor for Typst files - LinuxLinks
Katvan is a bare-bones editor for the Typst typesetting system, designed for working with documents whose primary language is written from right to left. Features include live previews, syntax highlighting, spell checking, auto-completion, forward/inverse search and more.
This is free and open source software.
wger is a fitness and nutrition manager - LinuxLinks
wger is a fitness and nutrition manager, with a comprehensive list of exercises and ingredients.
It can be self-hosted.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: PiGro - system configuration tool - LinuxLinks
This is a multi-part blog looking at a Raspberry Pi 5 running Linux as a desktop computer.
I previously looked at raspi-config, a useful tool that comes installed with Raspberry Pi OS. But it’s not the only configuration tool available for this single board computer.
Xpano is an automated photo stitching tool - LinuxLinks
Xpano is an automated photo stitching tool. Import a directory of images and then export auto detected panoramas.
The app uses the OpenCV library for image manipulation and its stitching module for computing the panoramas. Other dependencies include imgui, SDL, spdlog, Catch2, nativefiledialog-extended, alpaca, thread-pool, expected, Exiv2, multiblend, SIMDe and the Google Noto fonts.
This is free and open source software.