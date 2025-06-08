Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 08, 2025



In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Fingerprint authentication on Linux Mint 22.2 can be used for the login screen to log into your Linux Mint session, the screensaver when you lock your computer, as well as for sudo commands and apps that require administrative privileges (pkexec).

