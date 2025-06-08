news
Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App
In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.
Fingerprint authentication on Linux Mint 22.2 can be used for the login screen to log into your Linux Mint session, the screensaver when you lock your computer, as well as for sudo commands and apps that require administrative privileges (pkexec).