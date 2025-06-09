news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Events
Education
The Unix Heritage Society ☛ [TUHS] Off topic: Books on Unix security?
Thanks to everyone who responded. Besides the original three in my quoted email, here are the additional ones I was recommended and have added to the list in my book.
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: APAC DNS Forum 2025
The event was jointly organized by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the Viet Nam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) and was centred on the theme of “An Inclusive Internet: Connecting People, Empowering Our Future.” View the program for more information.
Programming/Development
Python
Security