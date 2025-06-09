news
Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Support for Explicit Synchronization
Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.
Moreover, this release introduces support for the ext-image-copy-capture-v1 and ext-image-capture-source-v1 protocols for improved screen capture, support for the alpha-modifier-v1 protocol for setting an alpha multiplier for a surface, and support for pointer keys that can be bound in keymaps to trigger pointer events.