news
today's leftovers
-
Kernel Space
-
Rafael Sadowski ☛ FFS optimizations with dirhash
Under OpenBSD we have nothing to laugh about and no fun when it comes to the filesystem subsystem. If we look into the kernel we can divide the subsystem into 3 areas: [...]
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2025-06-08 Omnimax
In a previous life, I worked for a location-based entertainment company, part of a huge team of people developing a location for Las Vegas, Nevada. It was COVID, a rough time for location-based anything, and things were delayed more than usual. Coworkers paid a lot of attention to another upcoming Las Vegas attraction, one with a vastly larger budget but still struggling to make schedule: the MSG (Madison Square Garden) Sphere.
-
The Register UK ☛ Former nat sec advisor not sure US infrastructure is secure
The Feds last week published a statement advising the Badbox 2.0 botnet has compromised a considerable number of Android-based streaming devices, plus projectors, digital picture frames, and other devices. The botnet’s operators are trying to sell access to the machines. Devices infected by Badbox 2.0 are often shipped with the malware, or infected by downloads from third-party app stores.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ CH32H417 Dual-Core RISC-V MCU Offers USB, Ethernet, and SerDes Support
WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ EdgeLogix-1145 Brings Industrial Control and Edge Computing with Raspberry Pi CM5
The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.
-
-