Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2025



Quoting: How (and why) I chose to use Ubuntu on my second home lab server —

When planning out and setting up your home lab, there are a few viable routes to go about it. This includes choosing the right operating system (OS) for the job. We'd often recommend Proxmox, but it's not the only option out there. Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distros for PCs, and it's also great for creating servers. Although I've switched to Proxmox as my primary system, I still have a few ideas to run some hardware on the side, and Ubuntu makes for quite the compelling foundation.