Jun 09, 2025



Quoting: pfSense - firewall and routing platform - LinuxLinks —

The pfSense project is a powerful open source firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD. pfSense software includes a web interface for the configuration of all included components.

In addition to being a powerful, flexible firewalling and routing platform, it includes a long list of related features and a package system allowing further expandability without adding bloat and potential security vulnerabilities to the base distribution.

The pfSense project started in 2004 as a fork of the m0n0wall project.