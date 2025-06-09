One More Day

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

Today at midnight we turn 21. How we've come this long could be explained by the consistent, gradual success and growth of GNU/Linux (Tux). 21 years ago Linux the kernel and the GNU toolchain were starting to become a lot more common in devices, having already gained a lot in the server room. Now, in 2025, even laptops can be purchased with GNU/Linux pre-installed, ready to play "AAA" games and work well with the greatest graphics hardware. Android and mass adoption of "smart" "phones" with Linux on them mostly began in 2008. There were "Linux phones" prior to that, but their scale of adoption was vastly smaller than Android's.

Android Leftovers would have to be one of the main additions to this site in the past decade, recognising that many GNU/Linux users also posses some gadget or gadgets running Android.

Maybe in the next 10 years GNU/Linux will already be "majority platform" in workstations worldwide. Windows is already having a 'Blackberry Moment'. "The main barrier to a large market share on the desktop has been for the last 25+ years, and remains, the lock that Microsoft has on OEMs," an associate explains. "When you can buy a laptop with GNU/Linux off the shelf at a big box store, it will game over for Microsoft." █