One More Day
Today at midnight we turn 21. How we've come this long could be explained by the consistent, gradual success and growth of GNU/Linux (Tux). 21 years ago Linux the kernel and the GNU toolchain were starting to become a lot more common in devices, having already gained a lot in the server room. Now, in 2025, even laptops can be purchased with GNU/Linux pre-installed, ready to play "AAA" games and work well with the greatest graphics hardware. Android and mass adoption of "smart" "phones" with Linux on them mostly began in 2008. There were "Linux phones" prior to that, but their scale of adoption was vastly smaller than Android's.
Android Leftovers would have to be one of the main additions to this site in the past decade, recognising that many GNU/Linux users also posses some gadget or gadgets running Android.
Maybe in the next 10 years GNU/Linux will already be "majority platform" in workstations worldwide. Windows is already having a 'Blackberry Moment'. "The main barrier to a large market share on the desktop has been for the last 25+ years, and remains, the lock that Microsoft has on OEMs," an associate explains. "When you can buy a laptop with GNU/Linux off the shelf at a big box store, it will game over for Microsoft." █