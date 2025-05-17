Applications: Kubernetes, SafeLine, Diffoscope, and More

On behalf of the Kubernetes project, I am excited to announce that the in-place Pod resize feature (also known as In-Place Pod Vertical Scaling), first introduced as alpha in Kubernetes v1.27, has graduated to Beta and will be enabled by default in the Kubernetes v1.33 release! This marks a significant milestone in making resource management for Kubernetes workloads more flexible and less disruptive.

What is in-place Pod resize?

Traditionally, changing the CPU or memory resources allocated to a container required restarting the Pod. While acceptable for many stateless applications, this could be disruptive for stateful services, batch jobs, or any workloads sensitive to restarts.

In-place Pod resizing allows you to change the CPU and memory requests and limits assigned to containers within a running Pod, often without requiring a container restart.