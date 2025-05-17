news
Applications: Kubernetes, SafeLine, Diffoscope, and More
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Announcing etcd v3.6.0
This announcement originally appeared on the etcd blog.
Today, we are releasing etcd v3.6.0, the first minor release since etcd v3.5.0 on June 15, 2021. This release introduces several new features, makes significant progress on long-standing efforts like downgrade support and migration to v3store, and addresses numerous critical & major issues. It also includes major optimizations in memory usage, improving efficiency and performance.
In addition to the features of v3.6.0, etcd has joined Kubernetes as a SIG (sig-etcd), enabling us to improve project sustainability. We've introduced systematic robustness testing to ensure correctness and reliability. Through the etcd-operator Working Group, we plan to improve usability as well.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.33: In-Place Pod Resize Graduated to Beta
On behalf of the Kubernetes project, I am excited to announce that the in-place Pod resize feature (also known as In-Place Pod Vertical Scaling), first introduced as alpha in Kubernetes v1.27, has graduated to Beta and will be enabled by default in the Kubernetes v1.33 release! This marks a significant milestone in making resource management for Kubernetes workloads more flexible and less disruptive.
What is in-place Pod resize?
Traditionally, changing the CPU or memory resources allocated to a container required restarting the Pod. While acceptable for many stateless applications, this could be disruptive for stateful services, batch jobs, or any workloads sensitive to restarts.
In-place Pod resizing allows you to change the CPU and memory requests and limits assigned to containers within a running Pod, often without requiring a container restart.
-
Apache OpenServerless is the easiest way to build your cloud native Hey Hi (AI) application
Meet this portable, self-contained and complete cloud-native serverless platform built on Kubernetes.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.09: Vim Tips, TCP Proxy, Vagrant Triggers and More
Weekly... that's what majority voted for.
-
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2025-05: develop branch; Active Roles; ARM container
Dear syslog-ng users,
This is the 131st issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
FOSS Post ☛ SafeLine is a Beautiful Open Source WAF for your Web App
Web application firewalls (WAFs) are important pieces of software that stand between the application and the outside Internet. By doing so, they shield it from hackers and other malicious entities trying to break the application and access user data.
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 296 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
296. This version includes the following changes:
* Don't rely on zipdetails' --walk functionality to be available; only add that argument after testing for a new enough versions.