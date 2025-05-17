news
today's howtos
-
CubicleNate ☛ How to Remove a Ghost Software RAID Array After Disconnecting a Drive Enclosure in Linux
The author shares their experience with a 5-drive enclosure intended for backup, encountering a "ghost" RAID issue on their system after testing software RAID with mdadm. They resolved the issue by editing the mdadm.conf file. The process enhanced their confidence in experimenting with technology and using Hey Hi (AI) for problem-solving.
-
How to Install Midori on FunOS
If you’re looking for a lightweight, fast, and privacy-focused web browser, Midori is a great option to consider. It is ideal for older computers or users who prefer minimal resource consumption while browsing.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Set Up a Basic TCP Proxy with socat
socat is a handy utility that lets you establish bidirectional data flow between two endpoints. Let's see how you can use it to set up a TCP proxy.
-
Kifarunix ☛ Extend OpenShift CoreOS /sysroot Root Filesystem
In this tutorial, you will learn on how to extend OpenShift CoreOS /sysroot root filesystem. Extending the OpenShift CoreOS /sysroot filesystem is a critical task