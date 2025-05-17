news
Fedora / Rocky Linux / CentOS Leftovers
-
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, May 2025
The recording of the May CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording` Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: Davide gave an update on GitLab migration work.
-
CentOS ☛ May 2025 News
The quokka is the new CentOS mascot. Red Bait Summit is May 19-22. Join CentOS on Community Day, and come see us in Community Central in the expo hall. More details are on our Summit event page. Flock, the annual Fedora conference, is June 5-8 in Prague. Progress is underway in migrating to GitLab.
-
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta on our COPR
Yesterday KDE announced the release of Plasma 6.4 Beta.
The Fedora KDE SIG is happy to announce that we built it in our @kdesig/kde-beta COPR repository.
If you are using Fedora 42 and want to contribute to Fedora and KDE by testing the beta… give it a try!
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Rocky GNU/Linux from CIQ Launches Optimized Platform for AI
CIQ is now offering Rocky GNU/Linux especially purposed for large-scale Hey Hi (AI) deployments.
-
Computer Weekly ☛ CIQ chips out Rocky Linux for AI
CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux.
The company has now come forward with the preview launch of the somewhat laboriously named Rocky Linux from CIQ for AI (RLC-AI).
The clue is in the name here, this is an operating system engineered and optimised for artificial intelligence workloads.
Where general-purpose operating systems require more extensive manual setup, configuration, validation and tuning, CIQ says RLC-AI delivers kernel-level and user-space optimisations designed specifically for AI model enablement, tuning and inference.