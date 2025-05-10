news
Debian Project Leader Wants to Tackle Dormant Packages
Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille has unveiled an initial plan to tackle dormant packages, a growing issue for the venerable Linux distro.
Debian is the second-oldest Linux distro in existence, and serves as the basis for countless others. Debian also boasts one of the largest software repositories, but not all of that software is actively maintained. Unfortunately, as Tille points out in a message to the Debian mailing list, as the repo has grown, the number of poorly maintained or dormant packages has increased.