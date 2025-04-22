Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
As I said, we’re dropping all the human blocks. Community guidelines, directory guidelines, and such will need to be followed going forward, but whatever blocks were in place before are now cleared. It may take a few days, but any pre-existing blocks are considered bugs to be fixed.
Philip Laine ☛ Getting Forked by Microsoft
Spegel was published with an MIT license. Software released under an MIT license allows for forking and modifications, without any requirement to contribute these changes back. I default to using the MIT license as it is simple and permissive [sic]. The license does not allow removing the original license and purport that the code was created by someone else. It looks as if large parts of the project were copied directly from Spegel without any mention of the original source. I have included a short snippet comparing the code which adds the mirror configuration where even the function comments are the same.
[...]
[...] This experience has also made me consider changing the license of Spegel, as it seems to be the only stone I can throw.
Long before the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) was said to take the world by storm, the p-System (pseudo-system, or virtual machine) developed at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) provided a cross-platform environment for the UCSD’s Pascal dialect. Later on, additional languages would also be made available for the UCSD p-System, such as Fortran (by Apple Computer) and Ada (by TeleSoft), not unlike the various languages targeting the JVM today in addition to Java. The p-System could be run on an existing OS or as its own OS directly on the hardware. This was extremely attractive in the fragmented home computer market of the 1980s.
LWN ☛ Template strings accepted for Python 3.14
LWN covered the discussion around the proposal, including the substantial revisions to the idea that were needed for it to be accepted. Template strings (t-strings) are a new kind of string that produces structured data instead of a raw string, allowing library authors to build their own custom template-handling logic.
GNOME ☛ Michael Catanzaro: Safety on Matrix
Hello Matrix users, please review the following:
- Update from Matrix Trust & Safety team regarding attacks on the Matrix network
- GNOME’s new Matrix safety guidelines
Be cautious with unexpected private message invites. Do not accept private message invites from users you do not recognize. If you want to talk to somebody who has rejected your invite, contact them in a public room first.>
