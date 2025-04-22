Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Spegel was published with an MIT license. Software released under an MIT license allows for forking and modifications, without any requirement to contribute these changes back. I default to using the MIT license as it is simple and permissive [sic]. The license does not allow removing the original license and purport that the code was created by someone else. It looks as if large parts of the project were copied directly from Spegel without any mention of the original source. I have included a short snippet comparing the code which adds the mirror configuration where even the function comments are the same.

[...]

[...] This experience has also made me consider changing the license of Spegel, as it seems to be the only stone I can throw.