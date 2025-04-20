The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.