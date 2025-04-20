news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025



Quoting: Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 —

Oracle recently announced the release of its Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) 8, a customized version of the Linux kernel that Oracle created and maintains for its own, designed to be faster, more secure, and more stable for businesses, especially those using Oracle products.

UEK is heavily optimized for enterprise workloads, such as databases and cloud applications. Oracle gives you full support for it if you’re using Oracle Linux, and it often includes newer features than those in the default Red Hat-style kernel.

Regarding the new version, Greg Marsden, Oracle’s senior vice president of Linux software development, described it as possibly the best release yet. So, let’s see what it brings to the table.