news
Guix System – Linux distribution built around Guix
Quoting: Guix System - Linux distribution built around Guix - LinuxLinks —
Guix System is a rolling release, free and open source Linux distribution built around Guix, a functional cross-platform package manager and a tool to instantiate and manage Unix-like operating systems, based on the Nix package manager.
The project considers Guix System to be ready for a wide range of “desktop” and server use cases. The reliability guarantees it provides—transactional upgrades and rollbacks, reproducibility—make it a solid foundation.
WiFi devices known to work include those using Atheros chips (AR9271 and AR7010), which corresponds to the ath9k Linux-libre driver, and those using Broadcom/AirForce chips (BCM43xx with Wireless-Core Revision 5), which corresponds to the b43-open Linux-libre driver.