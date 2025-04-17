news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2025



Quoting: Tax Reduction » Linux Magazine —

All of the retail stores will be able to display GNU/​Linux systems side by side, showing relative performance. In addition, the manufacturers will be able to ship fully installed and functioning office packages, sound systems, the latest WiFi, and graphics drivers without encountering any additional tariffs and taxes on their hardware.

Manufacturers will be able to guarantee to their customers in distant countries that there is no malware included in the binaries of their system, and if they wish they can publish or point to the source code for their hardware so the customer can verify their binaries or even build their own.

More importantly, governments will not be able to block the “shipment” of GNU/​Linux distributions due to economic sanctions, because there are mirrors and servers around the world to draw from. Cuba, as an example, has their own distribution of GNU/​Linux named Nova despite economic sanctions from the USA.

Other elements allowing this abrupt change to laptop and desktop business practices from the past is the growing acceptance of GNU/​Linux around the world; the number of trained and certified support people for GNU/​Linux; the wide use of GNU/​Linux on servers, embedded systems, and High Performance Computing (HPC) systems; and the dominance of the Linux kernel in Android-based tablets, e-readers, phones, and other appliances. If more support resources are needed, the large amount of self-training information and formal courses available with well-respected certifications available would more than meet the need in short order.