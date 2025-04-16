news
Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available
It has been some time since we shared an experimental version of Manjaro Immutable, since then we have been busy working on improving the technology and implementing some commonly requested features.
Manjaro Immutable is now called Manjaro Summit, and we are excited to release it in public Alpha!
What is Manjaro Summit?
Manjaro Summit is a semi-immutable (We’re calling it that for now because the term immutable is technically incorrect and controversial) distro with an atomic update system. Updates are done by downloading pre-made disk images, the root partition is read-only and only parts of the filesystem are migrated upon update.
The benefit of such a system is that everyone is running a near identical system configuration, this makes it easier to reproduce bugs and issues. Images can also be tested before being published. And should an update prove to be bad, you can simply roll back to an older unaffected version.
The immutability makes the system more resistant to user and software error, it also provides some limited protection against malware.
We are still unsure what Summit will eventually become, a stable rolling workstation distro, or an always moving distro chasing the latest and greatest in software.
The technology powering summit is purpose build to be as simple as possible, it is encouraged for people to start building and sharing images and configurations which fit their usecase or that of a wider community.
More in GOL: "There's still quite a lot missing and to be done on it, since it's a public Alpha testing release."