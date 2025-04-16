Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available

Highlights of PipeWire 1.4.2 include extra checks for MIDI to avoid 100% CPU usage on older kernels, support for using header metadata by default in the videoadapter plugin, improved pw-cat verbose sndfile format debug, improved handling of set_format results from v4l2, and the addition of the missing –channel-map long option for pw-loopback.

Collabora unveiled PanVK about four years ago as a Vulkan alternative to their Panfrost OpenGL driver for ARM Mali Bifrost and Midgard GPUs, also delivered through the well-known Mesa graphics stack on Linux-based operating systems.

User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Manjaro 25.0 ships with the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environments, Btrfs as the default file system (with automatic snapshots) for new installations instead of EXT4, which is still supported alongside XFS and F2FS filesystems in the Calamares graphical installer.

NX AppHub is here as a replacement for the NX Software Center, Nitrux’s built-in GUI utility for managing AppImage bundle, and zap, a command-line package management interface for AppImages.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.

Based on Fedora Linux 42 and using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is here to introduce a new FEX integration that provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

VirtualBox 7.1.8 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.14 into Linux Guest Additions, allowing users to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.14, along with initial support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernel, additional fixes for the RHEL 9.4 kernel, and improvements to the ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ check.

Codenamed “Cyberia”, Ultramarine 41 introduces WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) support, new default apps for the Flagship Edition, which features the Budgie desktop environment, including the Evince document viewer and Lollypop music player, a new um command line tool for advanced users to see an overview of their installation.

Based on the Debian 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, the new Armbian Linux cloud images promise ultra-fast boot, lightweight footprint, minimal attack surface, no firmware package, Docker support out of the box, built-in ZRAM memory management, and Armbian-config for easy customization.

The Metis Compute Board is a compact single-board computer designed for AI applications requiring high computational performance at the edge. Built around the ARM-based RK3588 processor, it integrates the Metis AIPU for AI acceleration and features up to 16 GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and GPIO support.

Armbian has expanded its support for cloud infrastructure with a new line of dedicated cloud images designed for generic x86 and aarch64 platforms. These images are tailored for performance, efficiency, and streamlined deployment in virtualized and cloud-native environments.

Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available

It has been some time since we shared an experimental version of Manjaro Immutable, since then we have been busy working on improving the technology and implementing some commonly requested features.

Manjaro Immutable is now called Manjaro Summit, and we are excited to release it in public Alpha!

What is Manjaro Summit?

Manjaro Summit is a semi-immutable (We’re calling it that for now because the term immutable is technically incorrect and controversial) distro with an atomic update system. Updates are done by downloading pre-made disk images, the root partition is read-only and only parts of the filesystem are migrated upon update.

The benefit of such a system is that everyone is running a near identical system configuration, this makes it easier to reproduce bugs and issues. Images can also be tested before being published. And should an update prove to be bad, you can simply roll back to an older unaffected version.

The immutability makes the system more resistant to user and software error, it also provides some limited protection against malware.

We are still unsure what Summit will eventually become, a stable rolling workstation distro, or an always moving distro chasing the latest and greatest in software.

The technology powering summit is purpose build to be as simple as possible, it is encouraged for people to start building and sharing images and configurations which fit their usecase or that of a wider community.

