The twentysecond release of littler as a CRAN package landed on CRAN just now, following in the now nineteen year history (!!) as a (initially non-CRAN) package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.

littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates Rscript . It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via #! , uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript only began to do in recent years.