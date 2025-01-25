posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: How to install and set up DaVinci Resolve in Ubuntu 24.04 —

And we've reached the end of this little guide. DaVinci Resolves promises to be a beast, and I'm looking forward to trying my cinematographic luck with it, despite the dejecting UI colors. We shall see if the benefits of its capabilities outweigh my ergonomic discomfort. But that's a story for another time. Perhaps you don't have such a worry, and all you need is a way to get the program running on your Linux machine, Ubuntu 24.04 to be more precise. Hopefully, this tutorial provides.

To install the software, you will need a few extra packages (or just skip the package check). Then, once it's installed, you will need to move a few conflicting shared libraries out of the way. Once that step is done, if you're using very old hardware, you can tell the program to use OpenCL. Lastly, be mindful of the UI scaling snags. Well, I guess, that would be all. See you around, and stay tuned for some blockbuster movies. Or something. Or not at all. To be continued.