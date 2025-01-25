posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Update on hibernation in Fedora Workstation - Fedora Magazine —

Hibernation stores the state of the whole operating system — the contents of memory used by the kernel and all programs — on disk. The machine is then completely powered off. Upon next boot, this state is restored and the old kernel and all the programs that were running continue execution.

Hibernation is nowadays used less often, because “suspend” — the state where CPU is powered down, but the contents of memory are preserved, works fine on most laptops and other small devices. But if the suspend is implemented poorly and it drains the battery too quickly, or if the user needs to completely power off the device for some reasons, hibernation can still be useful.

We need a storage area for hibernation. The kernel allows two options: – either a single large-enough swap device, usually a partition, – or a single large-enough swap file on some file system.