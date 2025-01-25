This Week in GNOME: #184 Upcoming Freeze
Quoting: #184 Upcoming Freeze · This Week in GNOME —
See you next week, and be sure to stop by #thisweek:gnome.org with updates on your own projects!
The ESP32-S3-LCD-2 is a compact development board based on the ESP32-S3R8 processor. It integrates features such as wireless connectivity, a small LCD display, and various interface options, including a battery connector for portable applications.
The Super Watchdog HAT with UPS Battery Backup provides power management and reliability for mission-critical Raspberry Pi applications. It supports all Raspberry Pi models, ensuring uninterrupted operation, data protection during outages, and system monitoring.
Growing up in a small village in Murang’a County, Kenya, Ruth Njeri had nearly no access to the digital world. Today, she is the lead engineer of the Tanda Community Network in Kibera—the largest slum in Africa—and is working to empower local women with technical knowledge, new skills, and increased opportunities.
This tutorial will help you install Clementine Audio Player on your Ubuntu computer. Clementine is a modified version of the legendary player KDE Amarok, written in Qt technology and loaded with modern features. We use Ubuntu 24.04 as an example here and you can practice this with any other Ubuntu version. Now let's begin installing and playing some audio!
The alpha version of GNOME 48 is here with OSD notifications for headphone connections, support for screen time and health breaks, support for screen time limits, systemd-sysext support to toolbox tooling, convenience logging API for extensions, support for configuring monitors as for-lease, support for the system bell protocol, built-in renderdoc support, xdg-toplevel-drag-v1 protocol support, wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, and support for the commit-timing-v1 and fifo-v1 protocols.
Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, enhance Xwayland support, and improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode.
Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.
