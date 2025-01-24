Vivaldi Browser 7.1 Introduces Customizable Widgets
-
Vivaldi Browser 7.1 Introduces Customizable Widgets
Four months after the 7.0 release introduced significant changes, Vivaldi has rolled out its first update in the 7.x series, v7.1, introducing various enhancements such as refined tab management tools and more ways to personalize your browsing experience.
Kicking things off, Vivaldi 7.1 debuts the Weather Widget, a straightforward yet powerful tool that allows you to check the current conditions without leaving your browser. It sits in Vivaldi’s Start Page Dashboard, seamlessly among your mail, calendar, feeds, and other essential tools.
If you love customizing your space, you’ll be thrilled by the new styling options for Dashboard widgets.
Vivaldi 7.1 Delivers Speed Dial Buffs, New Search Engine - OMG! Ubuntu
Fans of the Chromium-based browser—though Vivaldi Technologies doesn’t appear to be part of the new Linux Foundation-led Supporters of Chromium Browsers project—will discover a bunch of improvements to the Dashboard feature Vivaldi 7.0 delivered.
A new weather widget can be added to see current conditions and hourly and weekly weather forecasts for custom locations, plus the ability to set a preferred temperate, precipitation and wind speed unit (celsius, mm, and mph ftw).
Keeping things scandi-cool, the Norway-based browser makes use of the Norwegian Meteorological Institute (met.no) as its weather widget’s meteorological data provider.