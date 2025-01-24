Vivaldi browser 7.1 introduces customizable widgets

Four months after the 7.0 release introduced significant changes, Vivaldi has rolled out its first update in the 7.x series, v7.1, introducing various enhancements such as refined tab management tools and more ways to personalize your browsing experience.

Kicking things off, Vivaldi 7.1 debuts the Weather Widget, a straightforward yet powerful tool that allows you to check the current conditions without leaving your browser. It sits in Vivaldi’s Start Page Dashboard, seamlessly among your mail, calendar, feeds, and other essential tools.

If you love customizing your space, you’ll be thrilled by the new styling options for Dashboard widgets.