Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Tang Console: Compact FPGA Platform for Development and Retro Gaming

Sipeed has recently launched the Tang Console, described as a compact FPGA platform designed for developers and hardware enthusiasts. It offers a flexible and portable solution for applications such as hardware prototyping and retro gaming system emulation.

Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio

Toradex has introduced a new System on Module family to support projects requiring the SMARC standard. Featuring connectivity, advanced multimedia, and machine learning capabilities, the modules are compatible with Torizon Embedded Linux, offering long-term support and secure remote management.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Understanding the User Interface of Gummi LaTeX Editor

After we finished installing it, now this tutorial will explain the user interface of Gummi LaTeX editor. We will explain the six parts of its window including the purposes of their contents in simple yet easy to understand way. This knowledge will be useful when you start writing LaTeX documents later. Now feel free to start reading!

9to5Linux

GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, enhance Xwayland support, and improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode.

GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall Gets Support for the Wayfire Wayland Compositor

The biggest change in the Archinstall 3.0.2 release is support for the Wayfire Wayland compositor and stacked window manager. When installing Arch Linux, Wayfire can be selected as a standalone environment from the Profile > Desktop section, but you’ll also be able to use it in other desktop environments, such as Xfce 4.20.

Internet Society

Connection for a Cause: One Woman’s Journey of Digital Empowerment

Growing up in a small village in Murang’a County, Kenya, Ruth Njeri had nearly no access to the digital world. Today, she is the lead engineer of the Tanda Community Network in Kibera—the largest slum in Africa—and is working to empower local women with technical knowledge, new skills, and increased opportunities.  

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2025

galaxy

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Security Leftovers

  
security picks for today

 
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.

 
Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

  
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Archinstall 3.0.2 Introduces Wayfire Support and Enhanced Features

  
Archinstall 3.0.2 introduces Wayfire support

 
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

  
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More

  
EasyOS news

 
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues

  
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.


  
 


 
Deepin Linux 25 Goes (Almost) Immutable

  
The upcoming Deepin Linux 25 release will introduce Solid

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 has a new way to keep thieves from using your phone

 
MySQL 9.2 Released, Adds JavaScript Transactional API

  
Explore MySQL 9.2 release highlights, including new features, deprecated items, and removed functionality, for improved database management and performance

 
Vivaldi Browser 7.1 Introduces Customizable Widgets

  
Vivaldi browser 7.1 introduces customizable widgets

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.11, Linux 6.6.74, Linux 6.1.127, and Linux 5.15.177

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
The 6 Linux commands I use the most - and why

  
Sure, using the Linux command line is optional

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Web and Networking Stories

  
Linux included

 
mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show

  
3 episodes

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Qt and Ubuntu

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
picks regarding Red Hat

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Installing *BSD in 2025 and Zero-Trust Builds for FreeBSD

  
some BSD picks

 
GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

  
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.3, the third maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series, which includes more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google acquiring part of HTC Vive engineering team to boost Android XR

 
If you're ready to break up with Windows, this is the Linux distro I suggest for new users

  
SDesk is an open-source alternative to Windows with a lightweight and familiar look

 
Games: Crosswords 0.3.14, SDL 3, and More

  
Gaming-related picks

 
GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

  
The GNOME Project released GNOME 46.8 today as the eighth maintenance update to the GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series to address more bugs and add various improvements.

 
Mozilla: Rust Development and "Hey Hi" (AI) Nonsense

  
wrong direction

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
only 3 GNU/Linux-related picks

 
Fake 'Open Source' Software and Microsoft AstroTurfing

  
the usual deceit

 
Releases of GNU Parallel 20250122 and Clapper 0.8

  
2 new Free software releases

 
Programming and Standards

  
Development and more

 
Free Software Events

  
3 events in focus

 
Games: Gaming on Linux, Steam Deck, SDL 3

  
Gamers' picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Bootlin, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Linux focus

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news

 
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers

  
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt mostly

 
A stuff-a-thon is happening at the FSF, Jan. 24, 28

  
Volunteer with the FSF January 24, 28 by helping us send thank-you letters and welcome packets to supporters worldwide

 
4 Ways to Check If a Game Will Run on Linux

  
One of the most complicated aspects of Linux gaming is the question of compatibility

 
These Linux Distributions Are the Most Similar to Windows 10

  
There are plenty of reasons to quit using Windows 10 and switch over to Linux

 
Ventoy 1.1 Released with EweOS ISO Support

  
Ventoy 1.1, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files

 
Ignition is a Modern Startup Applications Utility for Linux

  
I won’t lie: it’s easy to add or remove startup apps, commands, and scripts in Ubuntu

 
GhostBSD Has Scheduled an Online Conference Focused on Desktop BSD

  
GhostBSD, a desktop operating system based on FreeBSD, announced late last week that it’ll be hosting GhostBSDCon 2025

 
Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio

  
Torizon Embedded Linux provides a robust software ecosystem

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories and Windows TCO

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: IRC, Arm® Processors, and Ubuntu Summit 2024

  
some Ubuntu news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More

  
Hardware picks

 
FSF: Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting in IRC, FSF Staff at FOSDEM 2025, and More

  
Some FSF news

 
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2

  
2 picks for now

 
New LWN Articles About Linux and Vim

  
3 outside paywall now

 
The slow death of TuxFamily

  
A short history

 
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting

  
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Building a tiny Linux from scratch

  
I wanted to learn more about how the Linux kernel works

 
Fedora and Red hat Leftovers

  
IBM stuff

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Critical Mozilla Vulnerabilities In Firefox And Thunderbird, Mozilla Wastes Resources on Lunacy and Hype

  
Mozilla saddening

 
Announcing the winner of the FSF 40 Anniversary Logo Contest

  
Thank you to all the participants sending in your work

 
Android Leftovers

  
u-blox RUBY-W2 is a family of Wi-Fi 7 automotive-grade modules for infotainment and telematics applications

 
This lightweight Linux distro is the easiest way to revive your old computer. How it works

  
If you want to breathe life back into a slow or aging computer

 
Prioritizing work in the project with the MoSCoW method

  
Open source projects typically have more work to do than time to do it

 
Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem

  
Google’s Android may be the world’s most widely used operating system

 
Best Kodi Builds to Spice Up Your Experience in 2025

  
Pimp your Kodi with a new skin and additional features by using one of the Kodi builds of your preference

 
Databases: pgDay Paris 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025

  
upcoming events

 
Open Hardware: Commodore, Linux, SparkFun, and Arduino

  
Modding, retro and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Freedom Fighters (Part I)

  
The broligarchs really HATE Stallman

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
mostly the latter

 
Android Leftovers

  
I don't use Chrome, Firefox, or Arc on Android: Here's what I use instead

 
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD thanks to you!

  
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD

 
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

  
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.

 
Deepin 25 Linux preview looks and feels more like Windows - but is it safe?

  
If you're facing the end of Windows 10 and seeking a Linux alternative

 
GNU/Linux and Free/Libre Software Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More

  
New videos and episodes

 
Games: Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy, 3D Tetris On A LED Matrix, Godot Game Engine, GNU/Linux Performance

  
gaming picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu picks for today

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Red Hat PR and fluff too

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording

  
Fwupd 2.0.4 brings USB descriptor emulation, network metadata fixes

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles