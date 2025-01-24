Free and Open Source Software
astroterm - terminal-based star map - LinuxLinks
astroterm is a planetarium for your terminal.
Explore stars, planets, constellations, and more, all rendered right in the command line. No telescope is required.
ec - RPN calculator - LinuxLinks
ec is a useful RPN calculator with array operations and quotations.
ec operates as a RPN desk calculator with quotation and vector math functions. Ordinarily, tokens are evaluated from left to right as they’re pushed onto the stack.
Tmux Pomodoro Plus - incorporate the Pomodoro technique - LinuxLinks
Tmux Pomodoro Plus is software which incorporates the Pomodoro technique into your tmux setup.
