MySQL 9.2 Released, Adds JavaScript Transactional API

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2025



MySQL, a widely adopted open-source RDBMS, has launched its second update to the 9.x series, version 9.2, bringing several fresh features while deprecating and removing certain others.

One of the release’s highlights is the new CREATE_SPATIAL_REFERENCE_SYSTEM privilege, which grants users the ability to execute statements such as “CREATE SPATIAL REFERENCE SYSTEM,” “CREATE OR REPLACE SPATIAL REFERENCE SYSTEM,” and “DROP SPATIAL REFERENCE SYSTEM.”

However, running these statements without this privilege (or the SUPER privilege) generates an error. Although the SUPER privilege can still be used for these statements, developers should treat that usage deprecated, and plan transitions accordingly.