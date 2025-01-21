Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Exponential-e Ltd ☛ UK government proposes ransomware payment ban for public sector
A consultation white paper explains that under the proposal a formal ban on ransomware payments would be widened to include all public sector bodies and critical national infrastructure. This would include essential services such as education, hospitals (including the NHS), financial institutions and transport.
The proposal has been coupled with more stringent reporting regulations for those not included in the ban.
-
The Record ☛ Ukraine restores state registers after suspected Russian cyberattack | The Record from Recorded Future News
In a statement on Monday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice — responsible for managing around 60 state databases — confirmed that the critical registers are now operational. The agency is also in the process of updating the registers with data collected during the downtime.
Suspected Russian state hackers targeted [sic] Ukraine’s state registers with “one of the largest cyberattacks” in December, leaving citizens unable to access essential services linked to their digital records.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Elon Musk: U.S. IT Fix Tougher Than Space Missions
Elon Musk, the renowned CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made waves with a bold statement regarding the cybersecurity vulnerabilities within the U.S. government. Musk took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), responding to a report on a Chinese cyberattack that breached U.S. Treasury systems. Musk’s comment was clear: he could “fix” the government’s Information Technology (IT) department, adding that the task would be “harder than getting a rocket to orbit.”
-
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware attack forces Brit high school to shut doors
Blacon High School in the historic city of Chester, in north west England, said yesterday the attack hit on January 17, and didn't rule out having to shut its doors to students for additional days this week.
Students have not been given the day off, however. Teachers set work for them to complete on Google Classroom over the two days, although they can still visit the school to collect lunch.