GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 21, 2025



Based on the just-released Linux 6.13 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel is here to clean up six new drivers, including rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, and ntp8918, as well as to clean up assorted blob names in new and updated devicetree (.dts) files that are either requested or loaded.

This release also updates deblobbing for the wilc1000, rt1320, sh4-siu, ivpu, btnxpuart, adreno, r8169, and x86 touchscreen drivers, and removes the logic to clean up for the rtl8192e, rtl8712, vt6656, and ti-st drivers as they’ve been removed upstream.

Read on