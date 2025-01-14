posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025



Quoting: IBASE INA1607 is a fanless uCPE/SD-WAN appliance powered by an Intel Atom x7405C Amston Lake SoC - CNX Software —

IBASE did not provide any information about software support, but for this type of hardware we should assume Linux support, and maybe BSD, but Windows might not be officially supported at all.

It’s not the first time we have written about this type of appliance with an Intel Atom x7405C, as the Lanner NCA-1050 fanless desktop Amston Lake network appliance is offered with the processor (or Atom x7835RE or Atom X7203C as options), 2.5GbE, and support for WiFi 6, 4G LTE, or 5G connectivity with six antennas. The main differences are that the iBASE INA1607 has four 2.5GbE ports instead of just one, a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and supports DDR5 ECC memory. For reference, the NCA-1050 supports Linux, but not Windows.

IBASE does not provide availability and pricing information for its products, and the INA1607 uCPE/SD-WAN Amston Lake appliance is no exception. It might soon appear on the company’s page on Mouser. Check out the product page for a few additional details.