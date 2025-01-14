FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers
-
Simone Vellei ☛ Running NATS on a FreeBSD Jail
Last few months I played with FreeBSD and my Rock64 embedded boards [1] [2]. I really enjoyed the experience and I wanted to go to the next level and experiment with FreeBSD jails. I was surprised how easy (and logical) it was to create and manage an isolated environment. I also noticed that the low level commands have been wrapped into a more user friendly interfaces (like bastille) making the whole experience more enjoyable. To have a real example of a microservice running on a jail, I decided to try with NATS.
-
[Old] Klara ☛ Debunking Common Myths About FreeBSD
Dive into the reality behind FreeBSD with this article debunking widespread myths. Understand how it's not just for experts, but also accessible for beginners, thanks to its extensive documentation and supportive community. Learn about FreeBSD's significant role in major companies like Juniper, Sony, and Cisco, and how organizations like Klara Inc. are enhancing its presence and debunking misconceptions about this versatile operating system.
-
Codeberg ☛ Honeyguide/freebsd-pinephonepro: Porting FreeBSD to run on the Pinephone Pro
Porting FreeBSD to run on the PinePhone Pro. This repo tracks files added to or modified from the FreeBSD source. The intention is to merge these into upstream once ready.
-
Peter N M Hansteen ☛ Recent and not so recent changes in OpenBSD that make life better (and may turn up elsewhere too)
PF was written from scratch to replace a subsystem that it turned out was illegal to use in an open source context. But it was not the first time the OpenBSD project had performed a nonlibreectomy, that is, taken on the task of replacing code for license reasons.
A few years earlier it had become clear that the original developer of the secure shell system ssh had commercial ambitions and the license for the software had changed in a proprietary direction. After a bit of deliberation on how to resolve the situation, the OpenBSD developers started digging around for earlier versions of the code that had been published with an acceptable license. Then they forked their version from the last version they found that still had free license. Next came an intensive period of re-introducing the features that were missing in the old code.