How to Switch Primary GPU to NVIDIA on Wayland for KDE Plasma and GNOME

Sigil 2.4 introduces new features like a GetInfo dialog, along with a right-click menu option, for XHTML files that provide a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports, including a word count, as well as support for multiple semantics per XHTML file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec.This release also improves Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to identify errors with missing attribute quotes better and changes the Replacement Chooser dialog to use checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, without deletes.On top of that, Sigil 2.4 adds support for building the application from sources with and using virtual Python environments on Linux and Windows systems, makes debugging with VS IDE easier, updates the documentation for building from sources on Linux systems, streamlines the Sigil logos and installer for Windows systems, and updates to Qt 6.7.3.Several bugs were addressed in this release to improve the readability of Load Warnings, improve whitespace handling in the TagLister codebase, improve QTimeZone usage to prevent build warnings where possible, and improve building with recent Qt versions that no longer accept the QT_IMPLICIT_QCHAR_CONSTRUCTION macro.Last but not least, Sigil 2.4 removes XHTML meta charset information after converting to UTF-8 on initial load to prevent encoding errors and forces the KeyboardShortcuts assign from Preferences while removing buttons into the tab focus chain.Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in this version, from where you can download the Sigil 2.4 binaries for macOS and Windows systems, as well as the source tarball if you fancy compiling on your GNU/Linux distribution.Most Linux users can install Sigil from their distro’s stable software repositories or as a Flatpak app from Flathub.