How to Switch Primary GPU to NVIDIA on Wayland for KDE Plasma and GNOME
I’ve tested this tutorial on the GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments using Wayland since they’re the most popular amongst Linux users, but it should work on other desktops if they use either Plasma’s KWin or GNOME’s Mutter window and composite managers.
I must emphasize that this tutorial is for those using Wayland by default. If you’re using an X11/Xorg session, you should check out the instructions I provided in my How to Connect Your Linux Laptop to an External Monitor (Fix for HDMI “No Signal” Issue) tutorial on how to switch the primary GPU to NVIDIA.