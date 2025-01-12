The FSF's Fortress of Freedom
The FSF recently published a blog post about its governance structure and how it's designed to protect the organization's core mission. The post provides insight into how the FSF has stayed true to its values despite changing tides and external pressures.
As someone who deeply values the FSF's work, I support its approach. It's the only free software organization I know of that has taken deliberate steps to prevent being taken over by those who might disagree with its philosophy.