In the last episode—Is software engineering a thing?—I (apparently controversially) suggested that software is the reification of thought, and that software engineering is thus the art of reifying thought, and that thus there can’t be any single one-size-fits-all software engineering approach. Let’s dig in.

One of the big questions in a software project, hence one of the big topics in software engineering, is requirements: who wants the software to do something, do we need to pay attention to them, and what do they want it to do? We’re already well into the realm of individuals and interactions—whether the people building the thing and the people telling them what to build can agree on what one of the two groups thinks they mean—and haven’t got as far as building software yet. There’s plenty of software engineering ink spilled in this domain, but it can be hard to even decide whether to agree at a metaphysical level with some of it.