Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

The way Feature Keys are downloaded for WatchGuard FireboxV evaluations has changed, at least since the last time I had to do this for a client. On the off-chance this helps someone:

Log into the WatchGuard Partner Portal, and under the Products menu, click Virtual Appliance Evaluation.

Next to the WatchGuard Product you want to request an evaluation key for, click Request Evaluation.

You’ll receive an email with the evaluation Serial Number. Note this is not the Feature Key you need to activate the FireboxV.

Click the Activate link in the email. Enter the Serial Number into the box, click Next, give the device a unique name, then click Activate.