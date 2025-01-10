Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (firefox, mupdf, and php-tcpdf), SUSE (etcd, file-roller, gtk3, kernel, python-django-ckeditor, rubygem-json-jwt, and tomcat10), and Ubuntu (ffmpeg, HTMLDOC, linux-aws, linux-raspi, linux-gke, linux-hwe-6.8, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, and tinyproxy).
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Downloading WatchGuard evaluation feature keys
The way Feature Keys are downloaded for WatchGuard FireboxV evaluations has changed, at least since the last time I had to do this for a client. On the off-chance this helps someone:
Log into the WatchGuard Partner Portal, and under the Products menu, click Virtual Appliance Evaluation.
Next to the WatchGuard Product you want to request an evaluation key for, click Request Evaluation.
You’ll receive an email with the evaluation Serial Number. Note this is not the Feature Key you need to activate the FireboxV.
Click the Activate link in the email. Enter the Serial Number into the box, click Next, give the device a unique name, then click Activate.
-
Wladimir Palant ☛ Wladimir Palant: How extensions trick CWS search
A few months ago I searched for “Norton Password Manager” in Chrome Web Store and got lots of seemingly unrelated results. Not just that, the actual Norton Password Manager was listed last. These search results are still essentially the same today, only that Norton Password Manager moved to the top of the list: [...]
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Malicious hackers have their own shadow IT problem
Researchers at watchTowr Labs found that abandoned and expired internet infrastructure left by hacking groups can function as backdoors within other backdoors.
-
SANS ☛ Examining Redtail Analyzing a Sophisticated Cryptomining Malware and its Advanced Tactics
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
The Register UK ☛ Security pros baited by fake Windows LDAP exploits
Security researchers are once again being lured into traps by attackers, this time with fake exploits of serious Microsoft security flaws.
Trend Micro spotted what appears to be a fork of the legitimate proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for LDAPNightmare, initially published by SafeBreach Labs on January 1. But the "forked" exploit PoC actually leads to the download and execution of information-stealing malware.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Top 5 Industries Most Vulnerable To Cybercriminals In 2025
The rise of cyberattacks has changed the dynamics of global industries, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting sectors that hold vast amounts of sensitive data, financial resources, or critical infrastructure. As cybercriminals refine their tactics and use more sophisticated technology, certain industries are becoming more vulnerable to breaches.
-
Tripwire ☛ Space Bears Ransomware: What You Need To Know
Space Bear is a relatively new ransomware group that first appeared on the radar in April 2024. The gang, which is aligned to the Phobos ransomware-as-a-service group, steals sensitive data from organisations, encrypts victims' computer systems, and demands that a ransom be paid for a decryption key or the data will be published on the dark web.
-
Forbes ☛ Microsoft Warns 400 Million backdoored Windows Users—You Need A New PC
Just a few days ago, security researchers warned hundreds of millions of backdoored Windows users they’re at risk from a “dangerous security fiasco.”
-