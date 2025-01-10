GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
What's making the headlines at CES 2025 are AI-powered TVs, new smart home gadgets, and fresh laptop releases. For my money, though, the big news from CES is Nvidia Project Digits. This revolutionary desktop AI supercomputer is designed to bring unprecedented computing power to artificial intelligence (AI) developers, researchers, and students. And, by the way, it will be running Nvidia's DGX OS, a customized Ubuntu Linux 22.04 distro.
As you might guess, DGX OS is a Linux distro designed with system-specific optimizations and configurations, drivers, and diagnostic and monitoring tools to provide a fully supported version of Linux for running AI, machine learning, and analytics applications on Nvidia DGX Supercomputers.
Yes, I know. Bad title. After so many years only a handful of people will decipher it that I am looking for an affordable and standards compliant ARM machine for GNU/Linux & FreeBSD. It refers to a machine released 8 years ago, and a blog I wrote 4 years ago: The ARM developers workstation: Why the SoftIron OverDrive 1000 is still relevant
The good news is that since my previous blog there is a lot more ARM hardware available. The bad news is that the problems remained the same: ARM hardware is either standards compliant or affordable. It is a huge spectrum, where you can decide on your own compromise. Cheap, slow, non-compliant. Expensive, fast, standards compliant. And many variants in between.
I was today years old when I needed to change some of the parameters of my Prometheus service on OmniOS. It runs via pkgsrc and the provided SMF. And modifying the running parameters is not as simple as editing an rc.d file.
The pkgsrc developers have announced the 2024Q4 branch of the pkgsrc cross-platform packaging system. It is the default package manager for NetBSD, SmartOS, and is available for Linux as well. This marks the 85th quarterly release of pkgsrc:Since the pkgsrc-2024Q3 release, 110 packages were added, 1580 packages were updated (with 2399 updates, including language-specific updates: 24 Go, 3 OCaml, 66 Perl, 5 PHP, 626 Python, 282 Ruby, 44 TeX). 33 packages were removed.
As always, remember to roll back using snapper if any issues arise.
At Canonical, the work of our teams is strongly embedded in the open source principles and philosophy. We believe open source software will become the most prevalent method of software development and delivery in the future.
