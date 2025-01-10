GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

What's making the headlines at CES 2025 are AI-powered TVs, new smart home gadgets, and fresh laptop releases. For my money, though, the big news from CES is Nvidia Project Digits. This revolutionary desktop AI supercomputer is designed to bring unprecedented computing power to artificial intelligence (AI) developers, researchers, and students. And, by the way, it will be running Nvidia's DGX OS, a customized Ubuntu Linux 22.04 distro.

As you might guess, DGX OS is a Linux distro designed with system-specific optimizations and configurations, drivers, and diagnostic and monitoring tools to provide a fully supported version of Linux for running AI, machine learning, and analytics applications on Nvidia DGX Supercomputers.