Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 10, 2025



COSMIC Alpha 5 introduces an early version of COSMIC Media Player, which is now the default media player in Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. System76 says that COSMIC Media Player uses Vulkan for video rendering and Video Acceleration API (VA–API) for video decoding.

Apart from the COSMIC Media Player, the 5th alpha of the Rust-based COSMIC desktop brings a more refined VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) implementation to take into account the minimum refresh rate of your display to ensure the cursor runs smoothly, especially in non-game apps running in full-screen mode.

