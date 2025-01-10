Calibre 7.24 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
Calibre 7.24 introduces several new features like the ability to create rules to transform e-book series names, which you can experiment with in the Bulk metadata editor and Preferences > Metadata download.
The new Calibre release also introduces a new option to show a button that gives quick access to all available actions from the status bar with a single click, which you can enable in Preferences > Look & feel > Main interface > Show actions button.