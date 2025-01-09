Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released
Coming two and a half years after Flatpak 1.14, the Flatpak 1.16 release introduces the FLATPAK_TTY_PROGRESS environment variable to re-enable the terminal progress indicator escape sequences, support for compiling Flatpak using Meson instead of Autotools, and support for Flatpak apps to use Kerberos authentication without needing a sandbox hole.
Flatpak 1.16 also allows the modify_ldt system call as part of --allow=multiarch, which is required when running 16-bit executables in some versions of Wine, and adds an HTTP backend variable to flatpak.pc to allow dependent projects like GNOME Software to detect whether they are compatible with the libflatpak library.