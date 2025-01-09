Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.

The 64-bit RISC-V CPU core, X100, achieves single-core performance exceeding 9 points per GHz on the SPECINT2006 benchmark at 2.5 GHz. Fabricated using a 12nm process, the X100 core incorporates the RVA23 Profile and features full virtualization, advanced interrupt handling, vector encryption and decryption, and a 64-core interconnect. The design also includes support for the Vector 1.0 extension and RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) features, making it compatible with a range of server applications.

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

NVIDIA recently introduced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the GB10 Superchip. Built on the Grace Blackwell architecture, it delivers high-performance computing for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models on a desktop.

Coming two and a half years after Flatpak 1.14, the Flatpak 1.16 release introduces the FLATPAK_TTY_PROGRESS environment variable to re-enable the terminal progress indicator escape sequences, support for compiling Flatpak using Meson instead of Autotools, and support for Flatpak apps to use Kerberos authentication without needing a sandbox hole.

KDE Plasma 6.3 promises new features like the ability to clone a panel, the ability to set keyboard shortcuts to move windows between Custom Tiling tile zones based on directionality, support for remembering the active virtual desktop per activity, revamped Graphics Tablet page in System Settings, and the option to prefer screen color accuracy in KWin.

KDE Frameworks 6.10 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like support for KRunner and KRunner-powered search fields to convert between “rack units” and other units of length, and a new Breeze open-link icon with the typical “arrow pointing out of the corner of a square” appearance.

KDE Gear 24.12.1 is here almost a month after the release of KDE Gear 24.12 to fix a couple of regressions in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the Kleopatra certificate manager that occurred when the output directory for decrypting doesn’t exist, and fix building of the KRDC remote desktop client on Haiku systems.

Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.

Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.

Scribus 1.6.3 is here to fix an issue where the width in the Color Management menu would be increased after multiple uses, address problems with item attributes and spin box functions, and fix a crash when opening a PDF document and selecting the option to import text as text.