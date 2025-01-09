Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.
Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.
Scribus 1.6.3 is here to fix an issue where the width in the Color Management menu would be increased after multiple uses, address problems with item attributes and spin box functions, and fix a crash when opening a PDF document and selecting the option to import text as text.
Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).
NVIDIA recently introduced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the GB10 Superchip. Built on the Grace Blackwell architecture, it delivers high-performance computing for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models on a desktop.
Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.
The 64-bit RISC-V CPU core, X100, achieves single-core performance exceeding 9 points per GHz on the SPECINT2006 benchmark at 2.5 GHz. Fabricated using a 12nm process, the X100 core incorporates the RVA23 Profile and features full virtualization, advanced interrupt handling, vector encryption and decryption, and a 64-core interconnect. The design also includes support for the Vector 1.0 extension and RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) features, making it compatible with a range of server applications.
The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.
ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.