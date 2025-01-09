posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2025



Quoting: Fast Times at Ridgemont Oreon Linux High - FOSS Force —

Whadda you get when you mix a high school age software developer with AlmaLinux? The answer is Oreon Linux, but only until the project lead outgrows it.

The developer is Brandon Lester, a high schooler who calls California’s inland empire home. He says he’s not much of a coder, but he’s good at working with files and systems and seeing the big picture. He’s also evidently good at online wrangling, as he’s managed to put together a team of 10 or so developers who evidently can code to put together a Linux distribution that got reviewed or otherwise covered by more than a few publications in 2024.