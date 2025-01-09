Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Linux desktop developers may see an increase in adoption in 2025 despite the lack of commercial marketing strategies hawking the benefits of running Linux on consumer computers.
The arrival of the New Year brings a crucial decision for millions of computer users worldwide. In just 10 months, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10, leaving users with three options: upgrade to Windows 11 (if eligible), pay steep subscription fees for extended security support, or explore alternative computing solutions.
Microsoft hopes many Windows 10 users will reluctantly purchase new, more powerful devices to meet Windows 11’s upgrade requirements. For those unwilling to do so, the search for alternatives begins.